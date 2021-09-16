Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHERLYN/RAJ/SHILPA Raj Kundra case: Sherlyn Chopra claims she never received her share of 50% income from app's revenue

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch filed a 1467-page supplementary charge sheet in the alleged pornography case against Raj Kundra and his companies, which also includes statements of 43 witnesses. According to the charge sheet, the actress told the police that she did not know anything about the apps, allegedly used by the accused for uploading and streaming obscene content, she was busy with her work. One of the witness in the case is actress Sherlyn Chopra and in her recorded statement she claimed that she never received her share of income from app's revenue.

Sherlyn told the police that she had signed a contract with the firm Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd for creating the mobile app named 'The Sherlyn Chopra App'. The directors of Arms Prime were Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra. As per the agreement, Sherlyn was to get 50 per cent of the revenue, but the actress said that she never got her share.

She further said, Raj Kundra then approached her and asked her to act for the mobile application named ‘HotShots’, which was also part of Armsprime Media. Kundra had asked her to work for the HotShots app "without any hesitation." She was told that the HotShots app would have more bold and hot videos, but Chopra refused.

Sherlyn added, "The HotShots application belonged to Raj Kundra. He and the creative director of Kundra's firm Meeta Jhunjhunwala repeatedly contacted me asking me to work for the application.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty in a statement to Mumbai police claimed she was not aware of Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work. She told the police that Viaan Industries Limited was started in the year 2015 by Kundra. He holds 24.50% stake in the company and was its director from April 2015 to July 2020. Later he resigned from the company for some personal reasons. "I have no idea about the 'Hotshots' or 'Bollyfame' apps," she said.

Reacting to this, Sherlyn Chopra shared a video on Instagram, saying, "According to some media reports, didi (Shilpa Shetty) is saying that she wasn't aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourself." During her video, Sherlyn was seen doing bicep curls with dumbbells.

Taunting Shilpa, Sherlyn added "Waise isey kya kehte hain? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?"

The case against Kundra, arrested in July this year, is related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. In April, the crime branch filed the first charge sheet in the case against nine people.

Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 and are currently in jail under judicial custody. Their bail pleas are pending before a Mumbai sessions court.

