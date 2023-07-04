Telugu star Pawan Kalyan makes his debut on Instagram; crosses half a million

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWAN KALYAN FAN PAGE Pawan Kalyan

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan made his Instagram debut on July 4, the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. The Telugu star crossed half a million followers just a few minutes after he joined the platform.

Kalyan's bio reads, "Rise, face, choose...Jai Hind!" Actor-producer Nagendra Babu reacted to his brother joining Instagram. He shared a silhouette of Pawan Kalyan with posters from his films like Johnny, Agnyaathavaasi, Akkada Ammayi, and Ikkada Abbayi and wrote, "Storm alert! The power will arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.

For those unversed, Pawan Kalyan is already on Twitter and has a fan following of 5.3 million users.

Pawan Kalyan has three films lined up in his kitty for 2023 that include a fantasy comedy, Bro by Samuthirakani. Bro is the remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham and will hit the silver screen on July 28. The makers dropped the film's teaser a few days ago and introduced Kalyan as Time. The film's music has been given by the noted composer S Thaman.

Watch the teaser of Bro here:

The megastar will also be seen in an action film, OG, helmed by Sujeeth, and an action-comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh by Harish Shankar. Besides, he also has an action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mally by Krish Jagarlamudi.

