Oscars Awards 2024: Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja's 'To Kill a Tiger' nominated for Best Documentary Feature

'To Kill a Tiger', set in a small Indian village, was on Tuesday nominated for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards. For the unversed, Pahuja is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. To Kill A Tiger had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

To Kill a Tiger Theme

A cinematic documentary, 'To Kill a Tiger' follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child," according to the official website of the film. It follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges.

The film is produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

To Kill a Tiger wins Oscars nomination

To Kill a Tiger has won the nomination for the best documentary feature at the Oscars Award 2024. Other four nominees in the best Oscar for the documentary feature include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.