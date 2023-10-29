Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 54 in Los Angeles home: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, reported news agency AP. According to media reports, the actor died due to drowning in a hot tub at his home.

Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey and Ross, played by LeBlanc and Schwimmer respectively. By the series’ end, Chandler is married to Cox’s Monica and they have a family, reflecting the journey of the core cast from single New Yorkers to married and starting families.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his “Friends” role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on “The West Wing.” He has starred in several film roles as well, including the rom-com “Fools Rush In” opposite Salma Hayek and the crime comedy “The Whole Nine Yards” opposite Bruce Willis.

