Leo: No more trailer events as Thalapathy Vijay's fans vandalise theatre, morning shows CANCELLED

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie 'Leo' has been embroiled in controversy even before its release, leading theatre owners to ban trailer celebrations inside movie theatres. This decision was prompted by the unruly behaviour of Vijay's fans, who tore seat covers and dismantled seats during the trailer screening of 'Leo' at a theatre in Chennai. In addition to this, the government has denied permission for early morning shows, with 'the film now scheduled to open in theatres only at 9 am on October 19.

No 7 am shows for Leo

The Madras High Court has disposed of a petition from the makers of 'Leo,' seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to permit the screening a special show of the film at 7 am and asked the producer to approach the government over the matter. The petitioner contended that while the government had allowed five shows--(4 regular and one special show), it would not be possible to screen them during the stipulated time of 9 am to 1.30 am of the next day from its release day of October 19 to October 24.

According to PTI, the producer's request to permit a 4 am show on Thursday was rejected by the court.

About Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film has generated a lot of anticipation among fans. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is scheduled for a grand release on October 19. However, the journey leading up to the film's release has been marred by some obstacles. The film has been ceritified by the Censor Board but not without a few changes.

Ahimsa Entertainment recently shared on their social media account that a 15+ version of the movie would be released in the UK with minimal changes. They also praised the Vijay-starrer but stressed that the film contains several 'violent and gory scenes', making it not suitable for the 'faint-hearted'.

The action thriller boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. Additionally, it features actors like Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits.

It is produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. The Tamil film will release in several dubbed versions including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. ALSO READ: Leo first review: Thalapathy Vijay's film is about 'intense violence'; 'NOT meant for faint-hearted'

