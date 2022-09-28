Lata Mangeshkar's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to one of the 'greatest Indian icons'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lata Mangeshkar and PM Modi

Lata Mangeshkar's Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He said a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her, which he added will be a fitting tribute to her.Calling her one of the greatest Indian icons, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

Earlier on Tuesday, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said he will join the inauguration ceremony of an intersection in Ayodhya that has been named after Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary on September 28.

On the related note, a 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection, officials in Ayodhya had earlier said. The intersection will be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers. It is the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, they had said. ALSO READ: PM Modi pays last respects to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park

The intersection, 'Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha', at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore, they confirmed. The giant sculpture of the instrument has been made by Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister G Kishan Reddy and other state leaders will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the intersection in Ayodhya while PM Modi will inaugurate it via video conference.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born in 1929, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar ruled the playback singing for decades. She died in February this year. She breathed her last on February 6 at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was cremated with full state honors in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer.

