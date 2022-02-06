PM Modi pays last respects to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In this Monday 27, 2014, file image veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar attends a programme with the then Gujarat CM Natrendra Modi in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Mumbai and paid his last respects to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last today morning due to multiple organ failure. Mangeshkar's last rites took place today at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full State Honours.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Earlier today, the PM had extended his condolences over Mangeshkar's demise, and informed that he will be leaving for Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary singer. He reflected back upon their memories together and wrote, ""Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart,", he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar was aged 92 She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

