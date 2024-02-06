Lata Mangeshkar 2nd Death Anniversary: Why is she called the Nightingale of India?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar is the voice of generations in India and one of the biggest music icons of the country. She took the Indian film industry to international heights. On her death anniversary, let's revisit to know about her popular songs and several accolades she has been conferred with. Let's take a look at why she is called the Nightingale of India. Born on 28 September 1929, Lata Mangeshkar started training to be a singer at the age of five.

In her lifetime, the first song she ever sang was Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari", which was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar for Vasant Joglekar's Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal in 1942. Her first-ever Hindi song she sang was Natali Chaittaachi Navalaai, which was composed by Dada Chandekar.

Lata Mangeshkar then went on to sing songs many of became popular including Mujhse Juda Hokar, Koi Ladki Hai, Main Teri Dushman, Dil Deewana, Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin, Gori Kab Se Huyee Jawan, Tere Liye, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Yashoda Ka Nandlala, Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Saajan Mera Us Paar Hai among others. An interesting fact about the icon is that she was in the Guinness Book of World Records for having sung the maximum number of songs in the world in 1974.

Accolades of Lata Mangeshkar

The music legend was the recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award amongst others.

Not only this she has received several other awards including the Sri Chanrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award, "Pride of India - Kala Saraswathi" Music Award and Sahyadri Navratna Award for 'Swar Ratna' of the year.

She was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Dadasahebh Phalke Award in 1989, Maharashtra Bhushan in 1997, Padma Vibhushan in 1999, Bharat Ratna in 2001, One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement honour to commemorate the 60th anniversary of India's Independence.

Also Read: Madame Web to Dune-Part Two: Most anticipated Hollywood releases of 2024 you shouldn't miss

Also Read: Vagabond star Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-In welcome baby girl 10 after 10 months of wedding