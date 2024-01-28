Karan Johar announces new film, invites fans to guess film's name and actors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

karan Johar on Sunday afternoon took to his Instagram handle and spilled the beans on his new film which will star a new starkid, a South star and a popular actress. However, in the post, he mentioned at the top that ''This is not a film announcement!''.

In the post, the filmmaker gave fans three hints about the star cast and asked them to guess the title of the film. ''The note explained that the team of this movie has been shooting an “intriguing” film for the past year, keys aspects of which have been kept under wraps even from the crew, as per the decision taken by the debut director,'' he wrote.

Sharing three hints about the cast, he wrote, ''A) A superstar from the South who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut. B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid. C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent and combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!''

Check out the post:

He concluded his post and wrote, ''The film is ready and will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title and all other details correctly - we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film!''

What netizens guessed

Soon after the post went viral, social media user started guessing the name of the film and its actors in the comment section. One user wrote, ''A) prithviraj sukumaran B) Kajol C) Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sarzameen.'' Another one wrote, ''PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN , KAJOL AND IBRAHIM ALI KHAN ; MOVIE - SARZAMEEN ; PLOT - PRITHVIRAJ PLAYS AN INDIAN ARMY OFFICER, KASHMIR BACKDROP.'' A third one commented, ''t's #Sarzameen starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani.''

