Kajal Aggarwal chills with her ‘partner’ in last two days before marriage. No, it’s not Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the know with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu in two days. And in the meanwhile she is making the most out of whatever time is left to spend with her family.

The actress keeps sharing a lot of posts with her family. And recently, the actress shared a few pics chilling with her ‘partner’ who is none other than her sister Nisha. Yes, Kajal posted a few pics from her pyjama party as they both were seen in their night suits. Along with the pics she also reminded fans that it’s just two more days to go till she is Ms Aggarwal.

Kajal captioned one of the posts saying, "Last two days as Ms Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything."

Not long ago, Kajal even posted an adorable with for Nisha's son Ishaan's birthday. She shared a lovely click of herself with him where the two are sitting on the couch and sharing a fun moment. Kajal wrote, "Happiest 3rd to the apple of my eye, my little big baby #ishaanvalecha thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means. May grace and blessings always be with you my little #babudu and we always enjoy craziness like we do!"

Kajal’s wedding countdown has started. Announcing her wedding she said in a statement, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

