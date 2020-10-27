Kajal Aggarwal shares an adorable post for nephew on his birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew Ishaan

Actress Kajal Aggarwal keeps updating her fans with her family clicks. Not long ago the actress shared a few picture with her to-be husband Gautam Kitchlu, and before that she shared some photos of her sister Nisha on her birthday.

And now Kajal has taken to Instagram once gain to post for her nephew Ishaan on his 3rd birthday. The actress uploaded an adorable picture of herself while holding her nephew in her arms.

She also wrote a note saying, “Happiest 3rd to the apple of my eye, my little big baby #ishaanvalecha thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means. May grace and blessings always be with you my little #babudu and we always enjoy craziness like how we do!”

Meanwhile, Kajal’s sister also took to her social media handle to share her son’s birthday celebration pics. Take a look

Earlier this month, Kajal had informed about her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu with an 'I said yes' post on her Instagram handle. The wedding is scheduled to take place on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

In her 'shaadi announcement' post, Kajal had written, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.

“I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.

