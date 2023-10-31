Just looking like a wow: Do you know where this trend started from?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Yashraj Mukhate created a new song on looking like a wow meme

From global star Deepika Padukone to Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul everyone has dived in the trend, 'Just looking like a wow'. But do you know where this trend started from? It all began with Jasmeen Kaur's enthusiastic videos selling dress materials grabbing social media users' attention. In the video, the host was seen using 'Wow' repeatedly. She was noticed showcasing a neon-coloured suit material. After the video went viral on social media, music composer Yashraj Mukhate created a new song on it, and ever since, the meme has become a trend.

Yashraj has never left behind while making a comic-song on any new meme. And once again he has moralise a meme via his music. In the video, Yashraj can be heard singing in the background and repeating the line 'Just looking like a wow'.

Watch the video here:

Moreover, this is not the first time that he has made a song on any meme. Mukhate made a song on Shehnaaz Gill's Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta dialogue. He even made a song out of Jhingur Sa Ladka meme.

Celebrities who joined the trend

Just yesterday Indian cricketer KL Rahul commented in his wife and actor Athiya Shetty's Instagram. Athiya posted several photos in an Indian attire. "o beautiful …. So elegant… just looking like a woaw!!" commented KL Rahul.

Jawan actor Deepika Padukone was even ahead of Rahul. She made a video on that meme and posted it on her Instagram profile. Her husband Ranveer Singh and Bollywood director Karan Johar even reacted to the video. Watch the video here:

Just looking like a wow meme has even taken over the world of social media. Users have not only been making videos of it but the meme is being shared heavily on Instagram and Twitter.

