'It just felt like we were..', Anurag Kashyap pens a long note after watching Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in the industry and his latest release 12th Fail turned out to be the best one. Netizens and celebrities applauded the film and the cast for the stellar performance and it has touched the hearts of many. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon. He took to social media and penned a long note after watching the film.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "Probably the best mainstream film I've ever seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how. What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots...the crowd scenes of Mukherji Nagar which feels like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere.

He added, It just felt like we were fly on the wall witnessing the film unfold. The sparse background score is something that mainstream cinema always shies from. The faith the filmmaker has in himself and his actors and his storytelling that he doesn't use the BGM to manipulate the audience or the emotions. A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age. Means I have hope too. A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost. Kudos to the whole team who I don't know and all the actors.

He further said, Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer and the music directors and writers. I have met Manoj and I’ve read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it. It’s on Hotstar and a must-watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my personal screen but do give this film a shot. Love you VVc for inspiring me. May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71. Just big big hug and love to you. And I am ready to #restart".

Fans too agreed to his share of opinion and expressed their views. One user wrote, "Was such an emotional experience. Felt like a Balraj Sahni film of the 40s/50s. So much honesty". Another user wrote, "This is the Bollywood and I'm here for!! It's been a while since AK has given us a piece of his heart this way. Loved it". "What a lovely description. You exactly penned my thoughts (besides camera & tech- I don’t understand that). Lovely way to put it forward", wrote the third user.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi and Anshumaan Pushkar among others. The film which is based on real-life events, tells the story of IPS officer Manoj Sharma who fearlessly embraced the idea of restarting his academic journey along with his daily struggles. The film got great reviews for its performance.

