International Emmy Awards 2023: Full winners list

The International Emmy Award 2023 awards ceremony took place on November 21 in New York City. The full winner list of Emmy Awards 2023 is finally out. This year about 56 candidates from over 20 countries were nominated for the Emmys. The 51st edition of the Emmys gave India two awards. Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das won an Emmy award for Netflix's Vir Das: Landing. Das shared the award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3. On the other hand, Indian producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award. Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah lost the Best Actor award, respectively.

Emmy Awards 2023: Full winners list

The International Emmy Award in the Drama Series category is won by Netflix's The Empress

Jim Sarbh lost to Martin Freeman for The Responder for the Best Actor Award

Shefali Shah lost to Mexican actor Karla Souza for La Caida for the Best Actor (Female) Award

Mariupol: The People's Story won the Emmy Award for Best Documentary

The best Telenovela Award is won by Yargi (Family Secrets)

The International Emmy for Comedy has a tie between Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls Season 3

The International Emmy for TV Movie/Mini-Series is presented to La Caída [Dive] produced by Madam

Netflix's Heartbreak High won the International Emmy for Kids: Live-Action

Built To Survive won the International Emmy for Kids: Factual & Entertainment

The International Emmy for Kids: Animation is won by The Smeds and The Smoos produced by Magic Light Pictures

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] won the International Emmy for Short-Form Series

A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil won the International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment

The International Emmy for Sports Documentary is won by Harley & Katya

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On won the International Emmy for Arts Programming

