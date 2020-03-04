Image Source : YOGEN SHAH IIFA Awards 2020 Nominations Announced: Gully Boy earns 14 nominations, Kabir Singh gets 8

As Bollywood celebrities and cinephiles gear up for IIFA 2020, International Indian Film Academy Awards, they announced the nominations list on Wednesday in a press meet. Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and Dia Mirza graced the event in Mumbai and flaunted their sassy moves. They also revealed the banner for the awards show, which will be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on March 21, the main three-day event will be staged in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29.

IIFA announced the nominations list for the 21st edition of the prestigious awards during the press conference in Mumbai. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy rapped its way ahead with 14 nominations, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh followed close with 8 and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 with 7 nominations. It also announced the Technical winners at the event. Bollywood film Gully Boy led the winners' list by stepping away with 3 IIFA Technical Awards.

Talking about the three-day mega event in MP, the awards night will be the most entertaining night as it will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif will set the stage on fire with their performances.

Fans are in for a rocking ride on Day 2 of IIFA 2020. To be hosted by Maniesh Paul and comedian Sunil Grover, IIFA Rocks will be a power-packed musical extravaganza. A. R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, along with a stellar line-up of musicians; Sachin-Jigar featuring Nikhita Gandhi, Jonita Gandhi, Shalmali Kholgade, Benny Dayal, Ash King, Divya Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal; Tanishk Bagchi’s performance featuring Asees Kaur, Romy & Amit Mishra; Neeti, Shakti & Mukti Mohan will be rising the temperature with their acts.



There is hardly anyone who would like to miss the biggest awards night. IIFA Rock Tickets will go LIVE on Friday, March 6th 2020 on Book My Show.

