IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan's first preview unveiled

At the 54th International Film Festival of India, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan's first preview was unveiled. The event also showcased the movie and featured a moving performance of the song Qatra Qatra by Sukhwinder Singh. Earlier this morning, Prime Video reinforced the emotions the song had evoked, with a panel discussion held at the Entertainment Society of Goa, on the making of this thriller drama and its role in serving as a source of inspiration for modern-day audiences. The session started with a felicitation by the Joint Secretary, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mr. Sanjib Shankar.

The 60-minute conversation focused on how India’s rich historical heritage can be brought to life and used to garner lessons for a positive social and cultural impact in present-day India through the powerful medium of storytelling. The session saw producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharmatic Entertainment and Aparna Purohit of Prime Video, discuss how filmmakers and creators use the art of storytelling to portray history and its varied lessons with the help of cinematic brilliance and immersive world-building for modern audiences.

Kannan Iyer, the director, and co-writer of the movie stressed the various challenges one faces when a narrative is based on true historical events, the critical role of world-building to depict the era the story is based in and bring forth the quintessence of the narrative. Lead actor Sara Ali Khan shared how such content not only keeps rich history alive but motivates the younger generation to draw inspiration from the same to create a better tomorrow.

The first-look of the film was recently dropped by the actress on social media. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ...Presenting the motion poster of a film very very dear to my heart. A story of bravery that I believe deserves to be told- and I’m honoured to be a part of that telling. #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin". Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada. Next, she appeared in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a special peppy number.

