IFFI 2023: Kadak Singh trailer unveiled, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit felicitated at Goa

IFFI 2023: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2023) was held in Goa from November 20 and will run till November 28. Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur and Goa CM Pramod Pandurang Sawant inaugurated the event. While Bollywood actors Karishma Tanna and Apar Shakti Khurrana hosted IFFI 2023. The jury members included Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor and other internationally recognised personalities. The event was held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Goa and over 3000 film entries were revived by IFFI this year, which is three times than previous edition.

Kadak Singh Trailer Launch

Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh trailer was also unveiled at the IFFI 2023. The star cast of the film, Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi also attended the event. The film also has a screening at IFFI too.

IFFI 2023

Apart from that, Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Indian director-Producer Karan Johar were also felicitated by Anurag Thakur at Goa. Jawan actor Vijay Sethupathi was also present at the event.

Who all performed at IFFI 2023 Goa?

Several Indian celebrities not only made it to the event but also performed at IFFI 2023 Goa. This list includes actor Shriya Saran, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor. Singers like Sukhwinder and Shreya Ghoshal also performed at the 54th International Film Festival of India.

A special screening of 45 films

If reports are to be believed then a special screening of 45 films will also be held. The Union Minister further had told the media that the international jury will select the winner of the prestigious Best Film Award. For the unversed, the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas at the 54th International Film Festival of India. Anurag Thakur also spoke about the Indian media and entertainment industry and said that it is the fifth largest market globally and the market is growing every year.

