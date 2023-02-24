Huge ruckus at Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil's show; police lathicharge | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL_GAUTAMI941__ Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil

Just recently, Sonu Nigam was manhandled over a selfie at one of his concerts in Mumbai. This was the second selfie-related incident that has rattled celebs in Mumbai, coming barely a week after the attack on Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw in which his vehicle was damaged outside a five-star hotel late on February 15. Now, there was a huge ruckus during the program of famous Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil. the situation got so out of hand that the police had to lathi charge.

The dancer's show was organized in the Rahata area of Shirdi, Maharashtra. As soon as the program started, many spectators started blowing money, seeing which Gautami Patil stopped the dance. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd of people creating a ruckus.

Gautami Patil was taken out amidst tight police security in view of the uproar by the spectators after the police lathi-charged to disperse the crowd of thousands. The dancer had to leave the function in the middle as people started trying to misbehave on the stage.

