Hua Main: Ranbir-Rashmika Intense Mid-Air Kiss In Animal Is One For The Romantics

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have unveiled their first romantic song, "Hua Main," from the highly anticipated film "Animal." Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the song starts with a passionate kiss shared between Ranbir and Rashmika.

New Delhi
New Delhi
Updated on: October 11, 2023 11:27 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE Rashmika and Ranbir Share Intense Kiss in Hua Main

Hua Main Song Out:  Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s first romantic song 'Hua Main' from their upcoming film Animal is out. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, "Hua Main," starts off with a passionate kiss between Ranbir and Rashmika. The scene unfolds with a sequence of intense kisses, beautifully capturing the sizzling chemistry between the two protagonists. 

Earlier while speaking to PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had called Animal a "new territory" for him. "It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it," the actor had said.  

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar's T-Series, Animal will hit the silver screens on December 1 2023 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam. The movie will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. 

