Guntur Kaaram box office report: Mahesh Babu's film enters Rs 100 cr club on Day 6

Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram witnessed a drop on its sixth day but still managed to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark on Wednesday. As per Sacnilk.com, the Telugu flick collected Rs 7 crore, taking its nett box office collection to Rs 100.95 crore. The film opened to a whooping Rs 41.3 crore on January 12 and minted over Rs 60 crore in its opening weekend. Take a look at Guntur Kaaram's box office figures from Day 1 to Day 6 as per the portal.

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 41.3 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 13.55 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 14.05 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 14.1 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 10.95 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 7 crore

Total - Rs 100.95 crore

The film witnessed a drop in the occupancy level as well on Wednesday and had an overall 28.34 percent occupancy on January 17.

Recently, the lead star of the film hosted a success party at his residence and shared a series of pictures on his social media accounts. Mahesh Babu called it a 'blockbuster celebrations'.

About the film

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu. The soundtrack and background score is composed by Thaman S. Guntur Kaaram is Thaman's fifth collaboration with Mahesh Babu after Dookudu, Businessman, Aagadu, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

After its theatrical run, the film will arrive on Netflix, as the streaming platform purchased its digital distribution rights. However, the film's satellite rights were bought by South TV group Gemini TV.

