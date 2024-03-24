Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sohaila Kapur-starrer Hindi film 'Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story,' trailer out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story trailer out

The official trailer for the upcoming period drama "Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story" has been unveiled by the makers. Starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the film promises to be a captivating fusion of romance and historical turmoil. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29th

Directed by writer-director Akashaditya Lama, the film transports us to 1947 Bengal, a time etched in the memory of India's partition. Against this tumultuous backdrop unfolds a unique love story, brimming with the complexities of a divided land as seen in the trailer. The musical score is composed by Abhishek Ray.

Apart from Devoleena, the film also features Sohaila Kapur, Onkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhiya, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Ankur Armam, Surabhi Srivastava, Falaq Rahi, Vikram TDR, and Atul Gangwar.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is ready to make her film debut with 'Bengal 1947,' stated, “There were several reasons why I was drawn to this role. Firstly, it reunited me with Director Akashaditya Lama, with whom I had the pleasure of collaborating on his play Mohenjodaro early in my career. He's become like family in that sense. But beyond our connection, the character itself is incredibly strong and nuanced, offering real substance for an actor. Additionally, my own Bengali and Assamese heritage allowed me to deeply connect with the film's themes."

Shedding light on the subject, she added, "This film promises to be a visual masterpiece, exploring the enduring power of love amidst the harrowing chaos of partition. While audiences have seen love stories and historical dramas on partition before, this film promises a wholly unique experience. It's both thought provoking and entertaining."

'Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story' is a collaboration between COMFED Productions Pvt Ltd and THINK TANK GLOBAL, led by producers Satish Pande, Akashaditya Lama, and Rishabh Pande. Distribution is done by Platoon Distribution.

