Despite Besharam Rang controversy, Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini features in Pathaan final cut

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Besharam Rang song in Pathaan features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Ahead of its release, Pathaan courted controversy over the song Besharam Rang which featured Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini. There were protests from a certain section of people on social media which led to boycott calls for the film as well. However, in the final cut of the film, which hit the big screens on January 24, the scene featuring Deepika in a saffron bikini has not been edited out and plays exactly how it did in the Besharam Rang song released on YouTube during the promotions.

The controversy surrounding Besharam Rang

Pathaan courted controversy when the song Besharam Rang was released on December 12. The center of the protests was the song, which features Deepika in several looks, including a saffron bikini. Protests were staged in various parts of the country alleging a community had been offended by the song's content. Those who had demanded a ban on the film's release include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Read: Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan nails his comeback with a spectacular performance

Deepika Padukone's controversial scene not edited out

Deepika Padukone's 'controversial' outfit in Pathaan song Besharam rang has not been edited out despite threats. The scene features as it is in the movie. The makers have not cut the portion out in the film. Despite calls to boycott the film, Pathaan is all set for a record opening on Day 1. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, due to the huge demand for the movie, the number of shows have also been increased.

Read: Virat Kohli gifts Rs 2.17 crore BMW car to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul? Newlyweds receive ultra expensive gifts

In Pathaan, Salman Khan also makes his cameo appearance as Tiger from the titular action franchise. YRF's 'Spy Universe' is now in motion.

Latest Entertainment News