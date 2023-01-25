Pathaan movie review: Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan nails his comeback with a spectacular performance

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: Jan 25, 2015

Jan 25, 2015 Director: Sidharth Anand

Genre: Spy thriller

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screens after 4 years had to be a big deal. The much-anticipated movie Pathaan has been released worldwide today and it has created a day of celebration for all the SRKians. Crowded streets and long queues outside cinema halls say all about the craze and eagerness of fans to witness Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular performance. As we already know the movie is the part of spy universe of Yash Raj Films and it has very much justified the characters and the storyline.

Shah Rukh Khan being a RAW agent has justified his character in each scene of the movie. With his chiseled body and charming appearance, he was a treat to the sight. The king of Bollywood has proved to be the king with his action sequences in the movie. SRK has proved that not only he is the king of romance but can also treat his fans with his extraordinary action-packed performance. The supporting roles of Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also promising.

The film is a perfect addition to this ambitious spy universe that previously saw Salman Khan as Tiger and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Director Sidharth Anand, who has earlier helmed action thrillers Bang Bang and War, once again presents his characters in the most glammed-up avatars, giving you enough drool-worthy moments. The cherry on the cake of this movie is the cameo of Salman Khan which made the audience hoot the loudest. When we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a single frame, what else do we need to treat ourselves? His cameo looked very organic and the link between the spy universe looked real.

Action overrides emotions for a major part of the film and given SRK’s dominance in that territory, it’s interesting how he lets his body do the talking here along with those powerfully expressive eyes. It is his presence that salvages an average script and subpar VFX. The background score added another feather to the cap and the title music has already won the hearts of many. The sultry looks and action sequences of Deepika Padukone kept the audience glued to their seats. Talking about John Abraham, it is one of the best performances of the handsome hunk. Playing the antagonist in the movie, John has maintained to give some drool-worthy scenes too. John makes a classic case of the villain overshadowing even the hero in some of the scenes of the movie.

Overall, the movie is a must-watch and gives an adventurous experience into the spy world of Yash Raj Films. The movie will definitely make you come out with a smile with no disappointments. Pathaan is worth the wait and all the hype.