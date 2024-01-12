BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam buys Rs 11 cr bungalow in South Delhi | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bhuvam Bam is a popular YouTuber.

huvan Bam, a popular YouTuber from Delhi, has bought a bungalow in the national capital's plush area of Greater Kailash area for Rs 11 crore, IANS reported quoting sources.

Sources claim to have accessed a copy of the purchase-related document.

According to the sources, the famous YouTuber has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 77 lakh for his South Delhi house.

The sources said that the land area of Bam's new house is around 1,937 square feet and the total area of the bungalow is 2,233 square feet, which is supported by the documents of the posh property.

Bam is a household name for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines, which depicts an urban teenager's life and his conversations with his friends and family.

The sources added that this property was registered on August 7 last year in Delhi.

Bam's audience on social media like and recognise him as a comedian, writer, singer, and songwriter.

Bhuvan Bam career at a glance

Bhuvan created his own YouTube channel named BB KI Vines in 2015, which became an instant hit. In October 2021, he released a web series titled Dhindora on YouTube, which has eight episodes. Last year, he made his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar, which was followed by Amazon's miniTV show Rafta Rafta.

Apart from this, he has also appeared on several TV reality shows including MTV Unplugged, Comedy Adda, Bigg Boss 15, and celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

For his work, he has received a Filmfare Award under the Best Short Film category for Plus Minus. His web series Dhindora was also nominated for Best Actor in a Series (Male): Comedy category in 2022.

Recently, he lent his voice as commentator in the brand new season of Takeshi's Castle.

