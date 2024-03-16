Bastar The Naxal Story Box Office Day 1: Adah Sharma's film struggles to perform amid clash with Yodha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adah Sharma-starrer faces tough competition from Yodha in cinemas.

After the massive success of The Kerala Story in 2023, Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah came with a new intriguing tale, Bastar: The Naxal Story. It is one of the most talked about films of 2024 and was expected to do well at the box office. However, the film managed to just earn Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. The business of the film got majorily affected due to the clash with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha.

As per Sacnilk. com Bastar: The Naxal Story had an overall 7.97 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Bastar: The Naxal Story Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for the film wrote, ''It is an average film. It touches some real issues of the country but fails to depict it properly on the big screens. But if wants to get a new prospective of Naxalism in India, then this film is for you.''

More deets about the film

Bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and features Adah Sharma in the lead.

Soon after the film's first teaser was unveiled, it raised the political temperature in the country. A section of people termed it a 'propaganda' film.

Reeplying to them, Adah said, ''Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice.''

Also Read: Sonu Sood drops first look poster of 'Fateh', announces teaser release date | See pic