Barbie on OTT: When and Where to watch Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, is one of the most successful films of 2023. The film is based on the doll by Mattel of the same name. Barbie was earlier available on Amazon Prime Video and Book My Show Stream on a rental basis. Now, another popular streaming giant Jio Cinema on December 8 announced the arrival of the live-action feature film on its feed. ''She’s everything. We’re just excited. Watch #Barbie, the biggest blockbuster of the year, exclusively on #JioCinema on 21st December! Available in English and Hindi,'' Jio Cinema wrote along with the trailer of the film.

Check out the announcement post:

Barbie box office report

Made on a total budget of $128-145 million, Greta Gerwig's directorial earned $1.386 billion worldwide. The film clashed with Oppenheimer at the box office leading to the Barbenheimer trend on social media. Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and Kate MacKinnon in supporting roles.

Controversies around Barbie

Ahead of its release, Barbie triggered multiple controversies including the nine-dash line. Vietnam and The Philippines banned Barbie due to the child-like portrayal of the world map in the film. The Philippines also directed the makers to blur the nine-dash line, a maritime border running through the South China Sea set claimed by the Government of the People's Republic of China.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world.

