Atlee completes 10 years in films, gives SPECIAL shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan and.....

Atlee is one of the most accomplished filmmakers from South Indian Cinema. This year, the director made his smashing Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. He recently completed 10 years in cinema and shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle. He gave a special shoutout to SRK and Vijay for taking his career to another high.

On Instagram, Atlee shared posters of films he has directed till date. He wrote, "0 years into the film industry and it’s nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me; @priyaatlee ,my family, my friends, well-wishers, press, TV channels, and last but not the least my audience & fans."

He also thanked his mentor Shankar Shanmugham and producers and wrote, "My mentor @shanmughamshankar sir Grateful to all my producers; @foxstarstudios _ @a.r.murugadoss sir #mahe Anna @theVcreations @ThenandalFilms @Ags_production @archanakalpathi boss @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan Mam @_gauravverma Thanks to all my darling actors @arya_offl ,@Actor_Jai @nayanthara darling @Samanthaprabhu2 Thambi @nazriyafahadh papa @MenenNithya @MsKajalAggarwal @iamAmyJackson & @deepikapadukone Mam @iamsanthanam na @vivek sir @vadivelu na @yogibabu na."

Giving a special shoutout to Vijar and Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee wrote, "Special thanks to my Anna @actorvijay for being a constant support throughout & dear @iamsrk sir for being kind and loving as always and and trusting me with #Jawan."



He further thanked all his technicians and music directors including AR Rahman and Anirudh Ravichander Biggest. "It’s been a wonderful journey, you all have motivated me so much and made me break my barriers to go beyond. It’s just a beginning with all the learnings so far. God is so kind. Thank you so much and love you all," he concluded.

Take a look at Atlee's post here:

