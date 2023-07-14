Alia Bhatt becomes first female lead in YRF's Spy Universe; deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen as Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will now become the first female lead for Yash Raj Films' spy universe, Pinkvilla reported. For those unversed, YRF Spy Universe was launched in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

The report said Alia Bhatt will play a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. The report added that Aditya Chopra, along with his team, has created an epic female-led spy film with Bhatt and also promised a never-seen-better avatar of her.

Talking about Aditya Chopra's vision for Bhatt, the report said the filmmaker is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character in the film. The untitled film will hit the silver screen in 2024 and is currently in the pre-production stage. Bhatt's collaboration with Chopra will mark the 8th film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

The latest instalment of YRF's Spy Universe is Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Despite being surrounded by controversies and backlash for hurting religious sentiments, Pathaan became the highest-grossing film of 2023 and earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who will touch the action genre with her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone this year, is soon to be seen on the silver screen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, Bhatt and Singh have come together for the second time after Gully Boy. The film promises a romantic drama and also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will go on floors on July 28.

