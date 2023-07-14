Ameesha Patel trolled for defending Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur after latter's intimate scenes go viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ameesha Patel and star Simrat Kaur

Ameesha Patel was trolled online for defending her 'Gadar 2' co-star Simrat Kaur for doing intimate scenes in some previous films. Ameesha's tweet, however, received negative comments from her followers who blamed her for making Simrat become the target of trolls with her earlier tweet. Simrat has worked in a few Telugu films including Dirty Hari and a Hindi film Soni before. For Gadar, she is cast opposite Utkarsh Sharma.

Ameesha had responded to a troll who had questioned Simrat Kaur's casting in Gadar 2 by posting some clips of intimate scenes from her Telugu films and wrote, "Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let's encourage new talent!!"

Soon after this, Ameesha was called out by many of her fans who questioned her tweet. A user said, "Good strategy but we won't fall for it. At first place you should have not entertain them." Another added, "defending? just look at your timeline once." A third comment read, "Haan kisi ko shaq bhi nahi ki yeh aapka hi karaya hua negative stunt hai usko target karne ke liye". "Aunty jitna Marzi propaganda kar le public sunny deol k liye jaayegi aunty tumhare liye nahi saaf dikh raha hai 2nd heroine se jealousy ho rahi hai," one said.

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2 starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol has already created a buzz on social media ahead of its release. It is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first installment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.

