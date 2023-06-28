Gadar 2 song teaser: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel relive the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. The makers of the movie released the teaser of the new version of the ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ song and left everyone nostalgic. The teaser shows Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their respective Tara Singh and Sakeena avatars. It also shows Sunny adoring Ameesha as he also sings ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’.

While the original song was composed by Uttam Singh, the recreation has been done by Mithoon. It has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first installment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.

Recently, Gadar 2 courted controversy after a romantic video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel walking together in a Gurudwara got leaked on the internet. Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee called out the makers on social media. GPA General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal slammed Sunny Deol for the scene and expressed his displeasure.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to react to the controversy. In a long Twitter note, the filmmaker apologized if he had hurt any religious sentiments and said that the leaked video is unedited. He said, "I would like to address the recent incident involving leaked footage from one of the scenes of our film, Gadar 2, which took place in the outer courtyard of a Gurudwara. First and foremost, I want to emphasize that I, along with the team hold the highest respect for religious sentiments and are fully committed to upholding their sanctity. I have maintained this in films I have made in the past and will ensure this in the future as well”.

Gadar 2 will witness a clash with two big Bollywood movies- Akshay Kumar's much-awaited OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal.

