EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Aaliya Siddiqui says 'I will not marry again'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife, Aaliya Siddiqui recently got evicted from the Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Aaliya had a tough time adjusting with her co-contestants inside the house and became the second elimination from the house after Palak Purswani. Post her eviction from the show, India TV reached out to her and conducted an exclusive interview where she opened up about her personal life after Nawaz's chapter and equation with contestants inside the house.

Speaking to us about her stint inside the house, Aaliya said she got takeaways from her short Bigg Boss journey. "Journey chotti rahi, intresting bhi rahi, bahot kuch sikhne bhi mila, bahot kuch dekhne bhi mila," she said. When asked about her observations inside the house, she said, "Aadmi jeet ke liye apne aap ko kaise bhul jaata hai aur aapki jo acutal personality, jo aap sochte ho nikal ke kaise aati hai."

Aaliya on Salman Khan

When asked about Salman Khan's advice to not discuss her divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and show her personality inside the house, Aaliya said, "Salman ji ne jo bhi mere baare me bola wo jyda us cheez ko jaan nhi paaye shayad. She further said the audience knows I did not talk about my personal life inside the house much. Overall she only discussed her life for a maximum of 15 minutes in her entire journey, she added.

Aaliya on Nawazuddin and current boyfriend

Speaking about her ex-husband Nawazuddin, Aaliya said she is done with Nawaz's chapter from her life and would be only connected to him for the kids. Throwing light on her current relationship, she said she is happy with him, however, will never get married again. She continued that she wants companionship, friendship, and someone to spend time with but is not planning to live with him or marry him.

Aaliya on Pooja Bhatt

When asked about Pooja Bhatt, who is still inside the house, Aaliya said Pooja cannot question her love for her kids as she is not a mother. Explaining her point, Aaliya further added that she left Nawazuddin behind before entering the show, and it's not her who is playing the victim card but Pooja Bhatt. Slamming the veteran actor further, Aaliya said Pooja shan't mention Mahesh Bhatt inside the house.

