'Aaj main pehli baar..,' Rajat Sharma talks about his old aspiration on Indian Idol

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma reached the sets of Indian Idol 14 on Saturday. The news anchor featured in a special episode titled, Rajat Sharma Vs Indian Idol, where he asked fiery questions to the contestants. He did not spare the Indian Idol judges and even called them on the Aap Ki Adalat dock.

During the episode, the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma talked about several important issues like the need for education, abolishment of dowry, etc. He even asked if the reality show is scripted as per a common belief from Indian Idol 14 judge and national award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Not only the judges but the contestants also seemed intimidated by Rajat Sharma and tried to answer most of his questions.

Shreya Ghoshal queastions Rajat Shamra

After India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was done asking questions, Shreya Ghoshal made full use of the opportunity and requested to question the news anchor. Rajat Sharma graciously agreed to answer any questions from the judges. Ghosal was quick to ask the India TV Chairman if his real intention to come to Indian Idol 14 was to expose them.

The Aap Ki Adalat host then made a revelation. "Ilzam lagana, sawal poochna, ye sb ek bahana tha. Main asal me Indian Idol mein ana chahta tha. Kyuki ye ek aisa program hai, jo mera favourite show hai. Main Indian Idol ka har show dekhta hoon. Sangeet se music se, mera bahut purana nata hai. Aaj main pehli baar sabke samne bata raha hoon ki main asal mein singer banana chahta tha. In youngsters ko perform karte huye dekhta hoon, judges ko inta involved dekhta hoon, toh mera dil bhar ata hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ye wakai mein aisa show hai, jo dil se taiyaar hota hai. In youngsters se ye kehna chahta hoon, ki ye itne bade singers bane, ki inko main ek-ek karke Aap Ki Adalat mein bulaoon. (Accusing, asking questions, it was all an excuse. I just wanted to be on the Indian Idol stage. Because this is a program which is my favorite show. I have watched every episode of Indian Idol. Today I am telling to everyone for the first time that I originally wanted to become a singer. Seeing these youngsters performing, and seeing the judges involved, fills my heart. I feel that this is really a show which is made from the heart. I want to say to these youngsters that they have become such great singers that I will call them one by one in Aap Ki Adalat.)," said India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

