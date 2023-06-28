Follow us on Image Source : WEB 72 Hoorain trailer out: Sanjay Puran Singh's film is about manipulation of faith | WATCH

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film 72 Hoorain landed in controversies ahead of its release. The makers released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Bankrolled by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar, the film has been co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

The trailer takes one through the routes travelled by Fidayeens and how teenage Muslims are manipulated to join terrorist outfits. Starring Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rasheed Naz. and Ashok Pathak in lead roles, the film promises to bust the manipulation of faith. The description of the trailer reads, "72 Hoorain is a tale, where conviction merges with chaos, where belief dances with brutality, and where the unimaginable becomes a haunting reality. Prepare to be swept away by "72 Hoorain," a gripping tale that delves into the depths of the human psyche and explores the twisted paths taken by Fidayeens. In this riveting narrative, an unfathomable force is unleashed, driven by a belief so fierce that it defies all logic. These Fidayeens, bound by an unyielding faith, embark on a harrowing journey that leads them to the celestial realms. Their ultimate goal? To meet the legendary 72 Virgins, known as the Hoorain."

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) rejected the trailer of 72 Hoorain and directed the makers to remove some images, animal welfare concerns, and Quranic allusions.

Speaking to ETimes, Ashoke Pandit reacted to the decision taken by CBFC. He said, "We have shown the feet of a dead body which CBFC has asked to remove. There's something else regarding animal welfare too, but that's not important. What's important is that it's a National Award-winning film. You have issued a censor certificate to the film. The trailer consists of the same visuals. So, how can you reject the trailer"

