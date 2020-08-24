Image Source : YOUTUBE Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 song Dil Ki Purani Sadak is an ode to broken hearts, watch

Sadak 2 new song Dil Ki Purani Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt tugs at your heartstrings both with its poignant lyrics and soulful music, but also evokes major nostalgia for fans of the first film, with beautiful montage shots of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt's love story, and how the former is grieving over the loss of his beloved in present times. The music for the film is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi and Suniljeet. Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film of the same name. Besides Sanjay Dutt, it also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover will also be seen in the film.

A couple of days back, the full music album of Sadak 2 was released. Alia had shared the information on Twitter and shared a link, taking to many music-streaming platforms and the list of songs from the album. There are a total of eight tracks in the album.

Sadak 2 is all set to be streamed directly on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28, 2020.

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, "Sadak 2" director Mahesh Bhatt has been facing the ire of netizens because of the close association late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had with the filmmaker.

His daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt, who star in the film, are also being trolled on social media. Netizens have accused the Bhatt family of championing nepotism, after Sushant's untimely demise on June 14 brought back conversation on the subject.

The film's trailer has emerged as one of the top three most disliked videos in the world, garnering more than 4.4 million dislikes in less than a day of being launched on YouTube. The hashtag #boycottsadak2 has also been trending on Twitter ever since the film's first look was announced.

