Image Source : YOUTUBE Radhe Song Zoom Zoom Out: Salman Khan, Disha Patani groove to peppy track, ask fans to 'be safe'

Superstar Salman Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.' In order to increase their excitement, even more, the makers have been releasing the songs from the film. Till now three of them have been released including-- Seeti Maar, Radhe Title Track, and Dil De Diya. And now yet another one has finally been revealed and it is titled 'Zoom Zoom.' Also, featuring the lead actress Disha Patani the peppy track shows Bhaijaan in a white shirt with red coloured blazer dancing on the road. Disha, on the other, matches his footsteps and looks stunning in her white coloured short dress.

The track is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves, crooned by Ash King and Lulia Vantur and composed by Sajid Wajid. The teaser of the song was revealed on Sunday and today the actor took to his social media handle and announced the arrival of the same. Alongside the same, he wrote in the caption, "These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe." While Disha in the caption wrote, "And here's the super fun track from Radhe; #ZoomZoom."

Have a look at the same:

Watch the full song 'Zoom Zoom' here:

Alongside Salman and Disha, 'Radhe' also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

Watch Radhe trailer: