Image Source : YOUTUBE PM Modi lauds 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' rendition, calls it brilliant

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the new rendition of his favourite mantra 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' performed by India's legendary violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam along with London Symphony Orchestra and other Indian Artists. "Brilliant rendition! Conveys the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam well. Great effort by those who are a part of this," PM tweeted.

Modi reacted after being tagged in a tweet posted by Subramanian on May 22, saying: "I've released Bharat Symphony - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam with London Symphony Orchestra & legendary artists Pt. Jasraj, Pt Birju Maharaj, Begum Parveen Sultana, K J Yesudas, SPB, Kavita. I'm dedicating this to our country & our honorable PM @narendramodi ji."

Have a look at his tweet here:

Brilliant rendition! Conveys the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam well. Great effort by those who are a part of this. https://t.co/gKw40ZjOp7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2020

Some of the remarkable artists from the Indian film and music industry collaborated for the initiative including Pandit Jasraj, Pt. Birju Maharaj, K.J Yesudas, actor Hema Malini, Begum Parveen Sultana, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Usha Uthup, Kavita Krishnamurti, Hariharan, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Sonu Nigam, Bindu Subramaniam and Mahati Subramaniam.

PM Modi has on various occasions said this mantra on many national and global platforms. It is a Sanskrit phrase that translates as 'World is one Family'.

-With IANS inputs

Listen to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam rendition here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage