Dooriyan Teaser Out! Shivin Narang, Apoorva Arora's chemistry will leave you awestruck

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ VYRLORIGINALS Shivin Narang, Apoorva Arora's chemistry will leave you awestruck

TV actor Shivin Narang is all set to feature in another music video with youth sensation Apoorva Arora. Releasing the teaser of his romantic song titled Dooriyan, Shivin took to his Instagram and wrote, "Distance makes the heart yearn for love till it hurts. This story is sure to stir up such emotions in you, #Dooriyan in the soulful voice of @raghavchaitanya."

The song Dooriyan tells the love-hate story of a couple who 'yearns for love till it hurts.' Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the song is beautifully portrayed by Shivin and Apoorva with music by Anurag Saikia. The lyrics have been penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. Helmed by Karan Anshuman, the complete song will drop on YouTube on 4th March.

Watch Dooriyan song teaser here-

Excited about the song, Apoorva also shared the poster of Dooriyan on Instagram and wrote, "Super thrilled to announce my next song, #Dooriyan releasing on 4th March at 11AM on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel." Sharing another lovestruck glimpse from the song, she wrote, "Do pal thama dil ka sama, fir humsafar hui...?"

Meanwhile, Shivin Narang has been a part of many music videos. He was last seen in the song Sunn Zara that released in October last year. He starred opposite actress Tejasswi Prakash in the romantic song. On the TV front, the actor made headlines with his performance in the daily soap Beyhadh 2. He played the role of Rudra Roy opposite Jennifer Winget. The show closed curtains during lockdown last year.