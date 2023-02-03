Coke Studio returns to India with 50 artistes, 10 new tracks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Coke Studio returns to India with 50 artistes

Music enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as Coke Studio is set to return to India with 'Coke Studio Bharat'. The new season will feature an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country and its hinterlands coming together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of India. The platform will host music that pays homage to the various parts of India that artists call home, connecting with stories that are rich in history, with diverse languages, and using varied musical instruments creating magical melodies set to enthral.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said: "Coke Studio, a globally acclaimed platform, has always aimed to celebrate authentic regional music. Musical traditions from multiple regions in India are at an inflexion point not only in India but even globally. Coke Studio Bharat connects the truly distinct cultural dots of various regions in the country with artists whose music is defined by their roots. They are the real stars of the season, giving regional music a bigger impetus."

This season of Coke Studio is curated by the acclaimed, award-winning musician and sought-after songwriter, Ankur Tewari. Breathing magic into 'Apna Sunao', Ankur has signed a think-tank comprising acclaimed poet, lyricist and scriptwriter Kausar Munir along with music producer K.J. Singh. Together they have handpicked regional gems to give their sound a new voice.

The current season features celebrated artists and musicians like Amira Gill, Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, Arijit Datta, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ashima Mahajan, Armaan Malik, Bombay Brass, Burrah, Charan Raj, Deveshi Sahgal, Dhruv Vishwanath, Diljit Dosanjh, Donn Bhatt, Hashbass, Jasleen Royal, Kanwar Grewal, Mahan Sehgal, Mansa Pandey, Maithili Thakur & Brothers, Mohammad Muneem, Noor Mohammad, OAFF & Savera, Osho Jain, Prabhdeep, Rashmeet Kaur, Seedhe Maut, Sakur Khan & Sons, Sanjith Hegde, Shillong Chamber Choir and Tajdar Junaid. The season will also put the spotlight on regional Indian instruments like Algozha, Chimta, Duff, Sarod, Sarangi, Tumbi, and Rabaab.

Coca-Cola has partnered with Universal Music India (UMI) as executive producers for the launch season of Coke Studio Bharat. The first song of the season will be released on February 7, 2023.

