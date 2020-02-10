Adnan Sami shares teaser of Tu Yaad Aya song featuring Adah Sharma

Adnan Sami will be making his musical comeback with Kunaal Verma composed Tu Yaad Aya song

Singer, music composer Adnan Sami who was recently conferred with Padma Shri is all set to make his comeback after a long gap with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya. Adnan shared a short teaser video of the song that features Adah Sharma with him. Sharing the teaser video in a tweet, Adnan Sami wrote, "Bringing in the vibe of pure unconditional love! Presenting the teaser of #TuYaadAya, song out tomorrow!”

The nineteen-second teaser video starts with Adah Sharma opening a door of a room where Adnan could be seen sitting on a couch. Later Adnan could also be seen playing Piano. Have a look:

Adnan comeback song has been composed by Kunaal Verma who is known for composing hits songs like Tum Hi Aana and Malang's title track. Talking about the song, Kunaal had revealed that the tune of the song was recorded a long time back. “This song was composed a long time ago. It was a melody that was running in my head for a while and I had recorded it. I had even written its lyrics. When I made T-Series listen to the hook of the song, they really liked it and asked me to complete it," Kunaal said.

The song also marks Adnan's reunion with T-Series. Talking about his new song, Adnan had said, "I also felt 'bahot ho gaya aaram' (I've had enough rest), I owe it to people who have given me so much to give them something back. 'Tu yaad aaya' is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love they have blessed me with for years."

(With IANS inputs)