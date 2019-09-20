Prasthanam Movie Review: Big talents go to waste due to weak plot Photo:TWITTER Movie Name: Prasthanam

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: Sep 20, 2019

Sep 20, 2019 Director: Deva Katta

Genre: Political Drama

Prasthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey among others, is a political drama directed by Deva Katta. The movie is a Telugu remake with the same name, helmed by the same director in 2010. Now, nine years later the Hindi version of the film has been released today with nothing much to offer, which is plain sad as big talents have just been put to mere waste. Prasthanam explores human nature, the fight between good and evil within our own selves and how the greed and hunger for political power often lead to bad consequences.

Prasthanam Movie Plot

Set in a contemporary political family, Prasthanam narrates the story of Baldev Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt) and how he deals with the all the complexities when his stepson Ayush (Ali Fazal) and son Vivaan (Satyajeet Dubey) go against each other.

Prasthanam Movie Still

Ayush is the more matured and responsible one who knowns his moves well-the perfect heir to Baldev’s political dynasty. Vivaan, on the other hand, is a complete spoilt brat who does things without much thinking which ultimately hampers Baldev’s political moves. So, who wins the war or legacy? The reliable and deserving Ayush or ‘apna khoon’ Vivaan?

Prasthanam Movie Review

There is simply too much happening in the film! Right from the beginning to the climax, there are several flashbacks, unwanted songs, and anything and everything is happening at the same time! As a result of which, the audience is left rather annoyed.

The story is a tried and tested formula. Nonetheless, Prasthanam could have stood out if the director had made good use of excellent actors such as Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff. Manisha plays Saroja Devi, the wife of Baldev Pratap Singh, who could have been one of the central characters and contributed hugely to the film. Rather, she has been reduced to a demure figure who just sobs and has nothing much to say even when the family is falling apart.

Prasthanam Still

Likewise, Jackie Shroff as Badshah plays the faithful friend to Baldev who doesn’t even speak much. At first, it seemed that Badshah is a mute person but when he talks after five to six scenes, one is just surprised. Though the reason behind his muteness is later revealed in the story, Jackie the actor failed to evolve in the film.

Chunky Pandey as the villain does justice to his role with much conviction and, so does Ali Fazal as the stepson.

The background score gets too loud at times and, also irrelevant. The dialogues are so 90’s and at one-point Sanjay Dutt even says “neta aur diaper ko badalte rehna chahiye warna gandagi fehel ti hai’ (Politicians and Diaper need to be changed otherwise it all goes dirty and messy).

Prasthanam Movie Final Verdict

The political drama lacks good plot and direction. Despite huge talents, it just fails to connect with the audience. Nonetheless, if you are a die- heart Sanjay Dutt fan, you can watch Prasthanam once.