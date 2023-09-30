Dvand The Internal Conflict Review: Sanjay Mishra proves his versatility yet again

Dvand The Internal Conflict poster Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Dvand The Internal Conflict

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: September 29

September 29 Director: Ishtiyak Khan

Genre: Comedy drama

Sanjay Mishra is back among the audience with his powerful acting in Dvand The Internal Conflict. The film hit the silver screen on September 29 and is loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's Othello. Written and directed by Ishtiyak Khan, who gained recognition with his films like Phas Ghaye Re Obama, Tamasha, Ludo, and others, Dvand stars Sanjay Mishra, Vikram Kochhar, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Faiz Khan, Ashish Shukla, and Dhirendra Dwivedi in key roles.

Plot

Set in a village, Bhola, played by Ishtiyak Khan, and his friends aspire to become actors and spend most of their time watching films. Inspired by the film Omkara, Bhola and his friends decide to perform a play and invite Guruji, played by Sanjay Mishra to direct it. The village starts celebrating as the news spreads like wildfire, however, the group needs a female lead for the play. They find their female lead in a woman Razia but her husband Suleman refrains from allowing her to perform on the stage.

The story unfolds as Bhola's respect for Guruji turns into resentment and hatred amidst the process of prepping for the play. Do they succeed in pulling off the first play of the village?

Performances

Sanjay Mishra has taken the entire responsibility of keeping the audience captivated throughout Dvand The Internal Conflict. He has played the character of director Guru Ji in such a way that watching every scene one understands why Sanjay is so famous in the world of theatre. At the same time, the film's director Ishtiyak Khan also brings a village boy's passion for cinema and acting on screen in an excellent style. Vikram Kochhar and Vishwanath Chatterjee also did not give the impression that they were not residents of any village.

Direction

The director of this film, Ishtiyak Khan, has tried his hands at all film genres for a long time. This experience of his is clearly visible in his direction. At some places in the film, it definitely feels like it has been drawn forcibly. But if you like realistic acting and down-to-earth characters then you will surely enjoy it.

Also Read: The Vaccine War Movie Review: Nana Patekar makes a strong comeback in Vivek Agnihotri's medical thriller