Bawaal Review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s love story loses its way somewhere in Europe

Bawaal Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Bawaal

Release Date: JUL 21, 2023

JUL 21, 2023 Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Genre: Romantic Drama

Tales of love and war have always struck a chord with people, especially on the silver screen. The narrator takes us through the streets of Lucknow, the city that boasts of fine and cheap street food and blooms as the image-conscious Ajju bhaiya rides his Bullet to work, to the bar and to his unhappy marriage with 'defective' Nisha. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari puts two pretty faces under one roof fighting their inhibitions, and Bawaal's central backdrop of ‘not-so-forced' World War 2. But what would filmgoers do when one nonsensical scene after another unfolds before them? That can befuddle even an average savvy person. And when the cherry on the cake is the confusing narrative?

The film begins with Ajay Dixit aka Ajju bhaiya, played by Varun Dhawan, an image-conscious whiner, who has successfully created an elite image among people in the city through a mountain of lies. Much like the not-so-subtle art of showing off on social media in recent times. A dapper history teacher has ‘gyaan’ for everyone but none for himself. With the fake image, he lures school kids and the principal who cannot stop singing his praises. But, at the end of the day, he has to return home to his parents and wife Nisha, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who are aware of his lies and the potential for danger they carry.

The story then unfolds the failed love story of Nisha and Ajay. A topper, well-read, civilized, and what not! Nisha is overflowing with qualities Ajju needs from his wife. But not for him, for society. Nisha has suffered from epilepsy since her childhood and dropped this bomb on Ajju. However, her condition is under control and she has not suffered fits for the last 10 years. Then begins the blushing, the phase where one gets butterflies when falling in love. Ajay and Nisha get ready to embark on a journey together and they tie the knot. On the wedding day, Nisha suffers a fit which shatters Ajay and he starts hating her.

Ajay, in a bad mood, slaps a student who turns out to be an MLA’s son. Things turn upside down for Ajju when the MLA forces the school authority to form a committee against him and investigate the matter. An idea strikes Ajju and he decides to create a ‘mahaaul’ for the upcoming ‘bawaal’ in his life. He plans a Europe trip with Nisha and announces to teach World War 2 chapter to students from the war sites. Fooling his parents and school authorities, Ajju lands in Paris with his wife.

Things do not go as he planned and he realises Nisha has more sense than him. With the hope to amend her relationship with Ajju, Nisha explores the city with him. She fights with a thief, converses in English, and cooks for Ajju leading to a scene that will remind you of Bunny and Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. ‘Tum bhot cool ho Naina, tum gundo se ladti ho, race me aage nikal jaati ho…..’

From Paris to Normandy to Berlin to Amsterdam to Auschwitz, Nisha and Ajju's rusted love life begins in the backdrop of World War 2. With each city, the couple fights their inhibitions and their relationship transforms as the story flows. The war stories bang Ajju’s head like self-realisation. However, the image-conscious Ajju loses it when a video of Nisha and him drunk dancing goes viral in Lucknow. Now comes Nisha’s turn! Following an altercation, she decides to divorce Ajju.

Amidst this, the writers try to put in some Gujju humour which surely does not lift the colourless storyline. Moving on, Ajju puts himself in a war-torn city and visualises his ordeal. A visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp with Nisha will change his life forever. Will the narcissist Ajju bhaiya be successful to create a ‘mahaaul’ and save his teaching job? And what about his love story with his ‘defective’ wife?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who earlier won applauds for films like Dangal and Chhichhore, fails to do any bawaal with its confusing storyline. The film tries to put out myriad messages. From fighting inhibitions, to middle-class hunger to get recognition, to creating awareness about epilepsy, to paying tribute to the martyrs of World War 2, Bawaal gets lost somewhere in Western Europe. By the end of the film, you won’t even care about the performances. And yes, I am not going to mention it either.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in important roles. Bawaal is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.