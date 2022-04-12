Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor postpone their wedding?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR.ALIA.FOREVER Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

The hype around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is at an all-time high. Bollywood celebrities are said to be getting married in the next few days. As confusion over Ranbir and Alia's wedding date seem like a puzzle, new reports claim that the duo have decided to postpone their wedding. Earlier, it was said the Bhramhastra co-stars will tie the knot on April 14, however, now it appears that the dates have changed. Reportedly the couple has taken the decision keeping in mind the security concerns.

Rahul Bhatt, in an interview with Aaj Tak, claimed that the actress will not be taking the big step on April 13 and 14 and has decided to change the date of her wedding to Ranbir. The couple has reportedly decided to push the date further as private information about their nuptials has been leaked in the media.

He, however, confirmed to the portal that April 14 was indeed locked for the wedding and other festivities of Ranbir and Alia.

"The dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed," Rahul told the portal. "Security concerns were also one of the reasons" he stated while sharing the reasons behind pushing the wedding date.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly set to tie the knot this week in the presence of their family and close friends. There has been, however, no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families.

Glimpses of the preparations at the actors' houses have been adding more to the media frenzy. The security team has tied huge white curtains between the building's fencing and a tree, covering an important view from where the paparazzi could access the flat's entrance.

There were moments of jubilation when the battery of paparazzi spotted designer clothes by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which most dubbed as the "wedding clothes of the bride and groom".

Meanwhile, the actors and their parents Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt continue shooting for their respective projects.