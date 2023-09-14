X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen welcome baby girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen welcome baby girl

Liev Schreiber who is best known for playing the role of Victor Creed, half-brother of Logan aka Wolverine, welcomed a baby girl with his wife Taylor Neisen. The actor took to social media to announce the happy news.

Along with the post, Liev wrote in the caption, "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support". Celebrities and fans congratulated the couple through the post. Naomi Watts commented, "We love baby Hazel". "Mazel tov (thank you)! just beautiful, wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Congratulations Liev".

Liev Schreiber was in a relationship with 2017 Taylor Niesen and got married in July 2023. Schreiber was in a relationship with British actress Naomi Watts, and their first son was born in 2007 and their second son was born in 2008/ On September 26, 2016, Schreiber and Watts separated after 11 years together.

Liev Schreiber made a mark as an established actor in films including The Sum of All Fears, The Manchurian Candidate, The Omen, Defiance, Taking Woodstock, Salt, Goon, and Pawn Sacrifice among others. The actor has also performed in many Broadway shows as well. Taylor Niesen was crowned Miss South Dakota in 2012 and represented that year's Miss USA Pageant.

