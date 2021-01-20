Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JLO, JOEBIDEN US Inauguration Day: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry set to perform at Joe Biden's swearing-in

America's president Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony 'Celebrate America' is going to see a host of celebrities in attendance either virtually or in person. Although the celebrations have been curtailed and certain restrictions have been imposed due to the raging coronavirus pandemic and security threats, many A-list names have confirmed their participation. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks and Demi Lovato among many others will join in the festivities on January 20.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem as the president-elect and vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris, is sworn in on the West Front of the US Capitol. Jennifer Lopez is also expected to give a musical performance.

Actor Christopher Jackson - the original George Washington in Broadway's Hamilton will perform at the quadrennial ball for the Creative Coalition, a fundraiser for arts education. Tom Hanks will host Celebrating America, a 90-minute, multi-network evening broadcast which will happen in place of the usual multiple inaugural balls. Musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi will perform.

Hollywood stars took to their social media and shared the news:

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

As per media reports, the inaugural committee has made sure to blend this celebrity list with ordinary Americans and inspiring stories. Segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher and Sandra Lindsay, the first in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial.

Beyond that event, there will also be a virtual Parade Across America on inauguration afternoon, hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn with appearances by Jon Stewart, Earth Wind and Fire and many others.