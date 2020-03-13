Tom Hanks shares first photo with wife Rita Wilson post testing positive for COVID-19, gives health update

Image Source : TWITTER Tom Hanks shares first photo with wife Rita Wilson post testing positive for COVID-19

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while they were in Australia for the shoot of his next film. The actor took to his social media to announce that he is the victim of the COVID-19 outbreak along with his wife. Now, after sending Twitterati into a meltdown, the actor shared another glimpse of himself on Friday and updated his fans about his health. Hanks shared a selfie with wife Rita and thanked the people who have been taking good care of the couple during this time. He also advised his fans to take the necessary precautions during this coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Hanks wrote, “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

On Thursday, Tom Hanks shared the news with the world when he posted, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

For the unversed, Tom Hanks was in Australia for the shoot of his next film, a biopic on renowned actor-singer Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhmann. In the film, Hanks will be seen as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is scheduled for a October 2021 release.

ALSO READ | 'Not Hanks, Take Me Instead': Netizens pray for Tom Hanks’ recovery after he tests positive for COVID-19

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page