'Not Hanks, Take Me Instead': Netizens pray for Tom Hanks’ recovery after he tests positive for COVID-19

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while filming in Australia. Hanks and Wilson, both 63, sought medical advice after experiencing symptoms of a cold in Queensland, the actor said in an Instagram post on Thursday. Hanks wrote: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that come and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" His post led to a complete frenzy on Twitter as his shocked fans prayed for the couple's speedy recovery.

They had been on the Gold Coast, where Hanks was working on a film about the life of Elvis Presley. According to the Guardian newspaper, the cast and crew attached to the film received an email early Thursday morning instructing them to stay away from the set after a member of the production tested positive for the virus.

Soon after Tom Hanks’ post hit the internet, Twitter went into a meltdown. While many prayed for his speedy recovery, other were pretty sure that the Sleepless in Seattle actor will defeat it and come out as a winner. One Twitter user wrote, “He’ll be fine...the dude survived being stranded on an island, Vietnam, and a failed moon landing.” Another said, “Why him?? Of all people why him...life really ain’t fair” Check out all the tweets here-

If saving Tom Hanks isn't enough motivation to develop a vaccine, we're all doomed. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 12, 2020

Literally the short list of people who I wish nothing bad would happen to EVER is:



1) my family

2) innocent children

3) Tom Hanks — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 12, 2020

TOM HANKS HAS CORONAVIRUS

THE WORLD IS UPSIDE DOWN

WE HAVE TO START OVER

GOOD THINGS ARE NO MORE — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 12, 2020

It took Tom Hanks and the NBA for some of y'all to take scientists seriously. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks is always the one who saves the day. — Randi Vote the Fascist Out Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks survived an oxygen tank failure in deep space, being stranded in JFK airport for 9 months during a political coup and a flock of birds disabling his plane's engines at 2,800ft. He's got this. — Jon Risinger (@JonRisinger) March 12, 2020

He’ll be fine...the dude survived being stranded on an island, Vietnam, and a failed moon landing. — Bhodi1983 (@bhodi1983) March 12, 2020

In a statement, the US production company behind the film, Warner Bros, said that it was "taking precautions" to protect its employees. According to the New York Times, production on Baz Luhrmann film, which currently does not yet have a title, was set to begin on Monday. Warner Bros added that it spans "over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America".

