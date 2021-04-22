The Conjuring: The devil made me do it trailer: Terrifying new case for Warrens gives chills down the spine

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ONE MEDIA The Conjuring 3 trailer: Terrifying new case for Warrens gives chills down the spine

Warner Bros. finally released the trailer for the third franchise of the Conjuring film titled, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This part of The Conjuring will also mark the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The trailer looks eerie and is sure to give chills down your spine. The Conjuring: The devil made me do it follows the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who defended himself against a manslaughter prosecution by claiming that he was the victim of demonic possession, unlike the last two films which were set in a haunted house. In the trailer, Ed and Lorraine Warren can be seen investigating a criminal case where the suspect claims that he was possessed by the devil when he committed the murder. The Warrens have to prove the existence of the devil to a courthouse while they battle a trove of supernatural demons.

Watch the trailer here:

This is the eighth film in the Conjuring universe, the series has several spinoffs, like Annabelle, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

Directed by Michael Chaves and produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, the new Conjuring sequel is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick with story by Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently slated for a June 4 release in theaters, and will also earn a simultaneous month-long availability on HBO Max starting on that same date.