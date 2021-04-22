Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Earth Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor's 'favourite boys' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur plant trees

Every year April 22 is observed as Earth Day to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. The year 2021 marks the 51st anniversary of the annual celebrations and the theme for same is 'Restore Our Earth.' The day brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and take responsibility for a greener and better future. On the occassion, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media and shared two pictures of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. Duo is getting their hands dirty with some farming.

Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media. She took to her Instagram and posted the pics, where the father-son duo is seen planting trees while Bebo clicks them. For the caption, she wrote, "Plant more trees...This world earth day... preserve...plant... Grow." She concluded her post with hastags -- #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys. In one of the pictures, Saif and Taimur are seen shovelling some soil.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif recently welcomed their second son. Recently, the doting mother surprised her fans by dropping the first photo of her younger son on social media with Saif and Taimur. The couple welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena posted the awwdorable picture of Saif, Taimur and the newborn as she gave a glimpse of her weekend. In the photo, we could see the proud daddy and elder brother gushing over the little one. The actress concealed her newborn’s face with a baby emoticon. ​"This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?" Bebo captioned the photo. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares FIRST pic of newborn with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur; This is what my weekend looks like

See her post here:

For those unversed, Kareena is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

