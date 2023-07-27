Sinead O’Connor dies at 56, Kareena Kapoor remembers Irish singer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sinead O’Connor

Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter, who was known for her albums like ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got’, among others, has passed away at the age of 56. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family in a statement. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” the legendary Irish singer’s family confirmed in a statement to RTÉ ( Irish public service broadcaster).

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." No cause was disclosed.

Kareena Kapoor & others remember late singer

Sharing a news article about her death, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Nothing compares to you…you Legend."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORKareena Kapoor's Insta Story for Sinead O’Connor

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor said, "Tragic passing of one of the most talented pop singers #SineadOConnor .. a troubled life, she was unafraid to bring her pain to her songs. Making her one of the most powerful and moving singers of her generation."

When her teenage son Shane died by suicide last year, O'Connor tweeted there was 'no point living without him' and she was soon hospitalised. Her final tweet read: "For all mothers of Suicided children," and linked it to a Tibetan compassion mantra.

The Grammy winner, who was known for her shaved head, experienced her own mental health struggles over the years, leaving fans concerned when she posted cryptically about overdosing in 2015 and was reported missing the following year. The singer was known for her award-winning music, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, ‘No Man's Woman’, and many more.

She was also known for her outspoken criticism of the Catholic Church. O’Connor made her last public appearance at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in March. She received the award for Best Irish Classic Album for ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’, which was released in 1990. She dedicated the honour to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community.” O’Connor gushed, “You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” reported Page Six.

(With ANI inputs)

